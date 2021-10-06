French senators arrive in Taiwan amid tensions with China

A group of French senators are visiting Taiwan following a large Chinese show of force with fighter jets amid the highest tensions in decades between Taiwan and China.

The group led by France’s former defense minister, Alain Richard, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwanese economic and health officials and the Mainland Affairs Council.

China tried to discourage the visit, saying ahead of the trip that it would undermine Chinese-French relations.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has increasingly mobilized military, diplomatic and economic pressure against the island.

Chinese fighter jets have flown toward Taiwan 149 times over four days in China's most recent display of sustained military harassment.