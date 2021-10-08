Former neighbor charged for fatally shooting Postal worker

A U.S. Postal worker was fatally shot in Pennsylvania, and his former neighbor has confessed to killing him.

According to the Associated Press, 53-year-old Eric Kortz turned himself in Thursday following the shooting death of Louis Vignone in Collier Township.

The AP reported that Kortz told investigators that he shot Vignone because he thought Vignone and his family poisoned him and his family when the families lived in the same neighborhood.

Kortz said he drove up and stopped in front of the USPS vehicle, then opened fire, dropped the gun, and went to the police station to report what he had just done, the news outlet said.

According to the AP, Kortz was charged with murder a United States employee and a firearm charge.

His next hearing is on Tuesday.