'Forgotten Five': Help choose an iconic toy to be inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame

The National Museum of Play is asking for the public to vote between five iconic toys to decide which should be inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame.

The "Forgotten Five" are all toys that have been finalists in previous years to join the Hall of Fame but failed to make it.

The toys are the Fisher-Price Corn Popper, My Little Pony, PEZ, pogo stick, and Transformers.

"These five toys are the ‘Forgotten Five,’ icons of the play world that have been finalists many times before but have gotten overlooked each year. They’re like Susan Lucci was to the Emmy Awards, or Steve Tasker to the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” said chief curator Christopher Bensch. “Now, one of these five will make the hall and, for the first time, it will be purely in the hands of the voting public."

The public can vote once a day through October 24. Click here to vote.

In a press release, the museum said the winning toy from the vote will be a fourth inductee, in addition to the usual three, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Hall of Fame. The other three inductees will be chosen with the guidance of a National Selection Advisory Committee and the Player’s Choice ballot from a list of 12 finalists announced previously in September.

The winner will be announced in November.