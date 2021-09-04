Female boxer dies 5 days after suffering knockout loss

A female Mexican boxer died five days after being knocked out.
Jeanette Zacarias Zapata reportedly took on Marie-Pier Houle on Saturday in Montreal, Canada.
According to CBS News, Zapata's mouthguard flew out of her mouth after a series of punches, and she didn't return to her corner.
She was taken out of the venue on a stretcher, CBC reported.
In a tweet, the event's promoter said Zapata died on Thursday.
Zapata reportedly had to undergo neurological exams before the fight because she had been knocked out in May.