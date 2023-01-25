Feds announce massive takedown of fraudulent nursing diploma scheme

A massive, coordinated scheme to sell false and fraudulent nursing degree credentials has been brought down by a joint federal law enforcement operation, Justice Department officials announced Wednesday.

Officials said the scheme involved peddling bogus, forged diplomas and transcripts from what had been accredited schools to aspiring nurses in order to help candidates bypass the qualifying requirements necessary to sit for the national nursing board exam. Although they still had to take the exam, the bogus credentials allowed them to skip vital steps of the competency and licensure process, officials said -- and once licensed, those individuals were able to find a job in the health care field.

Overall, the conspiracy involved the distribution of over 7,600 fake nursing diplomas and certificates issued by Florida-based nursing programs, according to officials.

The action by federal law enforcement comes at a crucial moment in the healthcare industry, where an existing nurse shortage, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has left many nursing staffs spread thin and burnt out.

In addition to the charges filed against those accused of selling the fraudulent materials, Omar Perez Aybar, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, told ABC News that the investigation will continue, with additional action possible against applicants who allegedly purchased the bogus credentials. Federal law enforcement has been "in lockstep" with the National Council of State Boards of Nursing from the beginning, he said.

