February deals you won't want to pass up

Can you believe it’s already February? While some of us will by buying chocolate, roses and maybe even diamonds, there are great deals on other items for those looking to save money this month.

The Super Bowl is this Sunday, but if you’re looking to buy a big television set after the big game, the entire month of February you can find great discounts.

Technically it’s still winter, but of course retailers are already putting out their spring items. However, that means winter items will be marked down this month.

You’ll want to watch out for President’s Day on February 19. Expect retailers to have huge sales on home goods that Monday and the weekend preceding the holiday.

It’s guilt free shopping at its best!