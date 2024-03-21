FDA says marijuana has a legitimate medicinal purpose

TAMPA, Fla. — The FDA released a report saying that marijuana does have a legitimate use for medical purposes and recommended the US Drug Enforcement Agency to change its classification from Schedule 1 to Schedule 3.

“The definition of a schedule 1 drug says it has no health benefits to it, and, so, obviously, there’s been plenty of research that has documented the multitudes of ways that cannabis can be helpful,” said Dr. David Berger with Wholistic ReLeaf.

Though not all in the medical community agree, many people swear by the medicinal effects of marijuana to help treat symptoms of cancer, anxiety, PTSD and epilepsy.

“It’s no longer appropriate to say that there’s no medical benefit when there are hundreds if not thousands of medical studies that show the opposite,” explained Dr. Berger.

As a Schedule 1 drug, marijuana is in the same category as some of the hardest drugs like heroin and LSD, which means it’s classified as being more dangerous than fentanyl and methamphetamine.

“What happens after this is the federal government has more decisions to make as to what they’re going to do next,” said Dr. Berger.

The Department of Health and Human Services formally recommended that the DEA classify marijuana as Schedule 3 in August of last year after the Biden Administration asked them to review how the drug is classified under federal law.

Earlier this year, Senate Democrats urged Biden to deschedule the drug entirely, meaning you would not need a doctor’s authorization to use marijuana.