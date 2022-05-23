FBI: Active shooting incidents increased in 2021

Active shooter incidents are on the rise in the U.S.

According to a report from the FBI, there were 61 active shooter incidents in 2021, a 50% increase from the prior year.

In those 61 incidents, 103 were killed and 140 were wounded, not including the shooters, the FBI said.

"For 2021, the FBI observed an emerging trend involving roving active shooters; specifically, shooters who shoot in multiple locations, either in one day or in various locations over several days," the FBI stated.

Males accounted for all but one of the active shooters. They ranged in age from 12 to 67 years old.

"Thirty shooters were apprehended by law enforcement, 14 shooters were killed by law enforcement, four shooters were killed by armed citizens, one shooter was killed in a vehicle accident during a law enforcement pursuit, 11 shooters committed suicide, and one shooter remains at large," the FBI said.

An active shooter is defined as a person who is "actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area."