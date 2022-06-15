Watch
NewsNational

Actions

FAA says future planes will need to reduce carbon emissions

FAA Fines
Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - A plane is prepared for a flight at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Nov. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday, April 8, 2022, that it's seeking record civil fines against two passengers who assaulted other people on flights last summer. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
FAA Fines
Posted at 5:46 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 17:46:51-04

The Biden administration is proposing to require that future airplanes produce lower levels of greenhouse gas emissions before they can be certified.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday that its proposal would cover planes under development, including two Boeing models and one from Airbus. It would also apply to planes built after Jan. 1, 2028. Planes are a small but growing contributor to greenhouse gas emissions.

The FAA says civilian planes caused 3% of U.S. emissions before the pandemic.

It marks a step forward as Environmentalists have tried for years to get the government to regulate the amount of heat-trapping emissions that planes put out.

In 2015, the Environmental Protection Agency found that aircraft emissions posed a health threat. That discovery required the FAA to draft rules. In 2020 the Trump administration announced a proposal that critics alleged would do little more than approve steps the aviation industry had already committed to take.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

QFTC-Promo-480x360.png

Follow the Tampa Bay Lightning's Quest for the Cup - Game Nights at 7 p.m. on ABC Action News