Ex-NBA player and former American Idol contestant killed in crash

Former NBA player Rasual Butler, and his wife Leah LaBelle, who was a contestant on "American Idol," were killed in a car crash in Studio City, California early Wednesday morning.

According to KTLA-TV, the couple's SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control, flipped over and landed in the parking lot of a strip mall. It is unclear who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Both Butler and LaBelle were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

Butler played for eight different teams throughout the league. He most recently played for San Antonio in 2015-16.

Butler also made regular appearances with former teammate Lamar Odom on the reality show "Khloe and Lamar."

"The L.A. Clippers are deeply saddened by the loss of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle," the statement read. "Rasual will long be remembered not only for his accomplishments on the court, but for his vibrant personality, positive outlook and the compassion he had for everyone around him."

LaBelle was a 2004 finalist on "American Idol." She also released several singles, and had a popular YouTube following.