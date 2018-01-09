Eminem, The Killers & Muse among artists playing Bonnaroo in 2018

WTVF Web Staff
8:06 AM, Jan 9, 2018
MANCHESTER, Tenn. - The lineup for the 2018 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has been announced.

This year's lineup was released early Tuesday morning and includes Eminem, The Killers and Muse.

Tickets for the popular Tennessee music festival go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Click here to see the full list of artists and find out more information about tickets.  

