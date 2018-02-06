Dog stolen from Denver front yard reunited with family five days later

DENVER - A dog that was snatched out of its front yard on camera last week has been reunited with its family.

Some good Samaritans found Zoey, a 7-month-old Shih Tzu, wandering aimlessly in suburban Denver on Sunday.

The dog had been stolen from a yard in the Lowry neighborhood last Tuesday and the home's doorbell camera recorded the theft.

The video spread like wildfire on social media, getting about 4 million views on Facebook. Owner Yohann Hispa believes Zoey's social media exposure spooked the thieves into ditching the dog.

"I think they wanted to sell her," Hispa said. "I've seen like two ads on Craigslist."

It isn't clear where Zoey was for those five days but her family is just glad to have her back.