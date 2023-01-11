Disneyland, Disney World announce new perks

Disneyland and Disney World are making changes that could save visitors time and money.

Disneyland is adding about two months' worth of days that its $104 ticket will be available. That's the lowest price for a single-day ticket.

The theme park will also allow visitors to begin park hopping two hours earlier. Starting Feb. 4, visitors with park hopping tickets can start visiting other parks at 11 a.m.

The perks at Disney World begin with parking. Guests staying at a Disney Resort hotel will no longer have to pay to park.

"This is a Disney difference many of you have asked us to bring back, and we’re happy to reintroduce it to make your vacation a little easier and more affordable," Disney said in a blog post.

People with annual passes will soon have more flexibility. Later this year, they will be allowed to visit parks after 2 p.m. without a reservation. Weekends at Magic Kingdom are excluded and there are blackout dates.

Disney said its latest changes come after listening and adapting to its customers' needs.