Disney: Toy Story Land to open June 30

Feb 18, 2018

This new 11-acre land will transport guests into the adventurous outdoors of Andy's backyard. Guests will think they've been shrunk to the size of Woody and Buzz as they are surrounded by oversized toys that Andy has assembled using his vivid imagination.

Disney has announced that the brand-new Toy Story Land will set to open at the Walt Disney World Resort on June 30. 

The area in inspired from the hit "Toy Story" movies, as the area is designed to make characters such as Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Slinky Dog become "larger than life". The scene is set in "Andy's" backyard. 

"With set pieces, staging, attractions and experiences Toy Story Land represents the best of Walt Disney Imagineering's collaboration with our storytelling partners at Pixar Animation Studios," said Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parksand Resorts. "This new land will place guests inside the wondrous world of Woody, Buzz and their pals – and invite everyone to experience the joy of being a toy."

The project was originally announced in 2015. Toy Story Land will span 11 acres. 

