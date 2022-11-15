Disney Cruise takes #1 spot as 'Best Cruise Lines for Families'

Are you planning on taking a cruise next year? You might want to make sure you book only the best of the best.

U.S. News and World Report released its 2023 Cruise Lines Rankings on Tuesday.

Virgin Voyages, which sails out of Miami, ranked as the best bang for your buck option. Carnival Cruise came in second, followed by Celebrity.

The Best Cruise Lines for Families may not come as much of a surprise, with Disney taking the number one spot. Royal Caribbean came in second, followed by Carnival in third.

As for the cruise lines sailing out of Tampa, Carnival ranked best, followed by Celebrity and Royal Caribbean. Norweigian ranked fourth.

For more information and a full list of Cruise Line Rankings, click here.