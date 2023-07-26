Diaper insecurity is on the rise across the country; diaper banks work to keep up with demand

The National Diaper Bank released new numbers showing diaper insecurity is on the rise across the country. The study shows nearly 50% of families with young children struggle to pay for diapers.

That need is impacting families right here across the Tampa Bay area. ABC Action News checked in at the Tampa Junior Leagues Diaper Bank. They said they're trying to keep up with demand as more people need access to free diapers.

The Junior League is working with its partners to provide free diapers for families who struggle to afford them.

“We are always asking for more diapers cause we did hit over a million, but the need in the community is great," Meaza Morrison with the Junior League said.

This last year they doubled the number of diapers they give out. This resource is taking a major weight off some parents' backs.

Walisha Carter is a mother of two. She told us she struggled to afford diapers for her 1-year-old.

“The price, the cost, it just goes up, especially when you don't have enough money to keep buying diapers,” Carter said.

She said she knows firsthand the guilt that comes with not being able to afford diapers for your baby.

“Having him sit in a diaper for maybe, like you know, four or five hours...it hurts,” Carter said.

Carter uses the diaper bank to get free diapers through Metropolitan Ministries, which is one of the Junior Leagues partners. Carter said it's a huge help.

The Junior League tells me they doubled the number of diapers they gave out this past year, highlighting how great the need is. Morrison said on average, they give out 70 to 100,000 diapers a month.

Click here to connect with the Junior League of Tampa Diaper Bank.

Click here for Pinellas County Diaper Bank.

Click herefor Sarasota Diaper Bank.

