Democrats push toward vote on Jackson for Supreme Court

Ketanji Brown Jackson
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles during a meeting with Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Ketanji Brown Jackson
Posted at 11:03 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 23:03:19-04

The Senate Judiciary Committee is pushing Ketanji Brown Jackson closer to confirmation, setting up a vote next week to recommend her nomination to the full Senate and seat her as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Jackson appears to be on a glide path to confirmation by mid-April, even if she doesn't receive the bipartisan votes that President Joe Biden has sought. Democrats can confirm her without one Republican vote in the 50-50 Senate, as long as every Democrat supports her and with Vice President Kamala Harris's tie-breaking vote.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin set the committee vote for April 4.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins met with Jackson for more than an hour and said she believes Jackson takes “a very thorough, careful approach in applying the law to the facts of the case, and that is what I want to see in a judge."

