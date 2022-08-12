Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Dallas salon shooting suspect indicted on hate crime charges

CORRECTION Dallas Salon Shooting
Jamie Stengle/AP
CORRECTS THE PHOTOGRAPHER'S LAST NAME TO STENGLE, INSTEAD OF STENGEL This photo shows the interior of Hair World Salon in Dallas on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Police searched Thursday for a man who opened fire inside a hair salon in Dallas' Koreatown area, wounding three people. Authorities do not yet know why the man shot the three female victims Wednesday afternoon at Hair World Salon, which is in a shopping center with many businesses owned by Korean Americans. (AP Photo/Jamie Stengle)
CORRECTION Dallas Salon Shooting
Posted at 3:41 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 15:43:44-04

DALLAS — A Texas man accused of injuring three people in a shooting at a hair salon in Dallas’ Koreatown in May was indicted earlier this week on hate crime charges.

The Dallas County District Attorney announced Tuesday that a grand jury returned a seven-count indictment charging Jeremy Smith with seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as a hate crime.

"A Dallas County Grand Jury has returned multiple indictments on Jeremy Smith, 37, charged in connection to shootings allegedly motivated by bias or prejudice against Asian Americans – thus classified under Texas law as a hate crime," District Attorney John Creuzot said in a statement.

The grand jury met on Aug. 4, the district attorney's office said in a statement.

Smith is accused of shooting inside the Hair World Salon on May 11, firing allegedly 13 times, hitting three people, according to the statement.

According to the district attorney, Smith allegedly selected the victims "because of his bias or prejudice against Asian Americans."

The district attorney said Dallas Police arrested Smith on May 16.

According to the statement, Smith remains in the Lew Sterrett Justice Center on a $700,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click Here to Help School Kids with the Basic Food They Need.