Mayor: Deputy US Marshal killed in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Adeputy U.S. Marshal was killed in a shooting in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Thursday morning, Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse said in a statement.

"Harrisburg mourns the loss this morning of a U.S. Marshal who died protecting our residents," Papenfuse said, according to pennlive.com. "While serving a warrant as part of the U.S. Marshal's task force, three officers were shot, including a Harrisburg police officer, who was wounded, bravely returned fire and critically injured the gunman.

"An investigation is underway and Harrisburg police are cooperating with federal and county law enforcement officials.

"No words can adequately express the sadness we feel at this moment as we contemplate the loss of yet another law enforcement officer in the line of duty. I extend my sincerest condolences to the family of the slain U.S. Marshal, to his colleagues and to all law enforcement officers who risk their lives each day to protect and to serve our city and our nation."