Watch
NewsNational

Actions

CVS to close 900 locations over next three years

items.[0].image.alt
AMY SANCETTA/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2006 file photo, customers take advantage of the drive through pharmacy window outside a CVS drug store in a Bainbridge Twp., Ohio. CVS Caremark Corp. said Monday, Feb. 8, 2010, its profit rose 11 percent in the fourth quarter as results improved for its pharmacy benefits management business, which has lost billions in contracts for the new year.(AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
Earns CVS Caremark
Posted at 3:32 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 15:48:37-05

CVS says it's planning to close about 900 stores over the next several years.

On Thursday, the company announced it would close 300 stores per year over the next three years.

"Our retail stores are fundamental to our strategy and who we are as a company," said Lynch. "We remain focused on the competitive advantage provided by our presence in thousands of communities across the country, which complements our rapidly expanding digital presence," the company said in a news release.

The changes are slated to begin in spring 2022.

A list of locations poised to close was not immediately available.

The company said they would focus on restructuring some locations to focus more on primary healthcare, including becoming health hubs that'll focus on clinical services and health products.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season