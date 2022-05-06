Cuban police, fire rescue search for survivors after explosion outside hotel in Havana, Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba — A powerful explosion has badly damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital and officials report at least eight people have died.
A search rescue is underway for survivors after Friday's blast at the five-star Hotel Saratoga in Old Havana.
The office of Cuba's president said in a tweet that the explosion apparently was due to a gas leak.
Photos published by government news media showed severe damage to the 96-room hotel, with clouds of dust billowing into the sky.
The website Cubadebate reported that a school next door had been evacuated.
