Cuban police, fire rescue search for survivors after explosion outside hotel in Havana, Cuba

4 deaths reported
Video from CNN of the aftermath of a hotel explosion in Havana, Cuba on 5/6/2022.
Posted at 12:22 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 13:20:51-04

HAVANA, Cuba — A powerful explosion has badly damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital and officials report at least eight people have died.

A search rescue is underway for survivors after Friday's blast at the five-star Hotel Saratoga in Old Havana.

The office of Cuba's president said in a tweet that the explosion apparently was due to a gas leak.

WEB EXTRA: Large explosion outside of Havana, Cuba hotel

Photos published by government news media showed severe damage to the 96-room hotel, with clouds of dust billowing into the sky.

The website Cubadebate reported that a school next door had been evacuated.

