CSX promises Thanksgiving meals for evacuees after train derails spilling chemicals in Kentucky town

This image taken on October 22, 2012 shows a detail of a gourmet Thanksgiving dinner with porcini soy turkey, asparagus and haricots verts with goat cheese and pine nuts and lemon-herb carrot tarts served on a table in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Posted at 10:07 AM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 10:07:36-05

LIVINGSTON, Ky. — A railroad company is promising hotel rooms and Thanksgiving meals for people asked to evacuate a small Kentucky town after a train derailed, catching fire and spilling chemicals.

The CSX train derailed around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near Livingston, a remote town with about 200 people in Rockcastle County.

CSX says two of the 16 cars that derailed carried molten sulfur, which caught fire after the cars were breached. Crews were still working to extinguish the fire Thursday morning.

It's believed that the fire is releasing sulfur dioxide, but officials have not released results of measurements taken from air monitoring equipment that was being deployed.

