Coyote-wolf hybrid, called a coywolf, has been spotted in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- You may or may not have heard of them, but a coywolf has been spotted in southwest Indianapolis, according to Indiana Wildlife Management.

The coywolf is a coyote-wolf hybrid that is now found over much of the eastern U.S., according to smithsonianmag.com. It's about 55 pounds heavier than a coyote, it has longer legs, a larger jaw, smaller ears and a bushier tail.

Scott Harter with Indiana Wildlife Management says a resident saw a coywolf Tuesday night in the Heartland Crossing area where Marion, Hendricks and Morgan counties come together.

The sighting also sparked a rumor that a child had been attacked by a coywolf, but Harter says that is not true.

Indiana Wildlife Management has been called in to track and trap the coywolfs in Heartland Crossing.

Harter says they come into populated areas in search of food and like to get into garbage containers.

If you see a coywolf, Wildlife Management says do not run from them, keep eye contact and back away slowly.

