COVID-19 pandemic triggers rise in hair donations

Hair donations are growing across the country as people are cutting off their new locks grown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People were forced to grow their hair out because the salons were closed down. That was the beginning of it," said Maggie Varney, Founder and CEO of Wigs For Kids of Michigan.

Varney said they received more than 17,000 donations this year. That was enough to make 5,000 wigs.

There are some requirements you must meet if you want to donate to Wigs for Kids. Your hair must be at least 12 inches long, clean, dry and can't be color-treated or permed.

You can get your hair cut anywhere if you want to donate to Wigs for Kids, but the group does have several ambassador and affiliate salons in the Tampa Bay area. Click here to find one near you.

If you're still wary of going to a salon, Wigs for Kids also has step-by-step instructions online on how to cut and donate your hair.