Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer

Toby Keith
Jack Plunkett/Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
Toby Keith performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Toby Keith
Posted at 4:40 AM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 04:45:11-05

Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62 after a battle with stomach cancer.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time,” a statement posted to Keith’s website and social media said.

Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.

Keith performed at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards in September and received the Country Icon Award. Keith released his debut album in 1993 and is known for hits including “Red Solo Cup” and “I Wanna Talk About Me.”

Latest National News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Cable News Network, a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.