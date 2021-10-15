Watch
White House: US will lift restrictions on fully vaccinated international travelers starting Nov. 8

Wilson Ring/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, truck traffic from Canada waits to cross the border into the United States in Derby Line Vt. The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The new rules, to be announced Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason for travel (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File)
Posted at 10:05 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 10:12:30-04

The U.S. will lift restrictions on fully-vaccinated international travelers who enter the country by air or land beginning Nov. 8, a White House assistant press secretary confirmed Friday.

Kevin Munoz confirmed the impending policy change in a tweet on Friday morning.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration confirmed that it would open international borders to non-essential travel starting in November, though it did not provide a specific date.

At that time, The Associated Press reported that upon lifting restrictions U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers would discreetly ask some travelers to provide proof of vaccination when entering the country.

Non-essential travel into the U.S. from Canadian and Mexican border checkpoints has been closed since March 2020. While Canada has already reopened non-essential travel to those seeking to enter from the U.S., the White House has thus far held off on easing restrictions.

The Biden administration's reluctance to lift restrictions has ruffled feathers internationally. In September, the European Union re-imposed travel restrictions on Americans entering the bloc. The New York Times reports that European leaders at the time were "frustrated" with the "lack of reciprocity" from the U.S.

