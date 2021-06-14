When it comes to who is vaccinated, recent poll shows deep political divide

A new poll shows a 25-point margin between those who identify as Republican and Democrat who are fully or partially vaccinated.

Roughly 77% of those who identify as Democrat are fully or partially vaccinated, meanwhile only about 52% of those who identify as Republican are, according to the poll conducted by CBS News . Among those who identify as independent, about 57% are fully or partially vaccinated.

According to the CDC , about 53% of the total U.S. population is fully or partially vaccinated.

There was also a wide margin when it came to who will not get the vaccine.

About 29% of those who identified as Republican reported they will not get vaccinated, compared to about 5% of respondents who identify as Democrat.

The reasons for not getting a vaccine shot appear to be unchanged over the last few months over several polls and studies.

Half of people in the CBS poll who said they will not get the vaccine said they feel the vaccine is still “too untested” and they are “waiting to see what happens.” About 40% reported they don’t trust the government and that is the reason they will not get the vaccine.

The Biden administration and state leaders have come up with unique and large prizes and “freebies” for those who are vaccinated; including lotteries, scholarships, donuts, beer, fishing gear, rifles, etc.

Of those people who do not plan on getting the vaccine, 84% said those offers will not make them change their mind about getting a jab.

The poll was conducted by YouGov and CBS News earlier this month among more than 2,000 U.S. adults.