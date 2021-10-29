Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

FDA issues emergency approval Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as 5

CDC must issue its own approval, will meet next week
items.[0].image.alt
AP
This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. The vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday, Oct. 22, as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group. (Pfizer via AP)
Pfizer Children Vaccines
Posted at 3:27 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 15:29:59-04

WASHINGTON — The FDA on Friday issued emergency approval for a smaller dose version of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged 5 to 11.

The agency's decision comes just days after the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 17-0 (with one doctor abstaining) to recommend the shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is scheduled to consider the shots early next week. The agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices must first give its own recommendation before agency director Dr. Rochelle Walensky gives final approval.

Officials estimate that the vaccines could be available to children as early as the first or second week in November.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.