FDA issues emergency approval Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as 5

WASHINGTON — The FDA on Friday issued emergency approval for a smaller dose version of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged 5 to 11.

The agency's decision comes just days after the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 17-0 (with one doctor abstaining) to recommend the shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is scheduled to consider the shots early next week. The agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices must first give its own recommendation before agency director Dr. Rochelle Walensky gives final approval.

Officials estimate that the vaccines could be available to children as early as the first or second week in November.

This story is breaking and will be updated.