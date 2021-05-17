Watch
Eurovision Song Contest returns despite coronavirus pandemic

AP Photo/Peter Dejong
Posted at 5:37 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 07:08:09-04

After last year’s Eurovision Song Contest was canceled amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, it is roaring back to life with coronavirus bubbles added to its heady mix of music and camp.

Bands and singers from 39 countries are competing in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam for the coveted title that can be a springboard to a global career or a fleeting taste of flame.

Thousands of fans will be allowed to watch rehearsals, semifinals and the May 22 final if they test negative for the coronavirus.

