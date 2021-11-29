Biden to deliver remarks on the emerging omicron variant Monday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks on the emergence of the omicron variant Monday morning.

Biden will speak at about 11:45 a.m. ET after he and Vice President Kamala Harris receive a briefing from members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the new coronavirus variant.

The president stayed in contact with COVID-19 experts over the weekend, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, who he met with in person on Sunday.

Fauci told Biden that it will take about two more weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility, severity, and other characteristics of the omicron variant, but the expert continues to believe that existing vaccines are likely to provide a degree of protection against severe cases of COVID-19, according to the White House.

The Biden administration says Fauci also reiterated that boosters for fully vaccinated individuals provide the strongest available protection from COVID-19.

“The COVID Response Team’s immediate recommendation to all vaccinated adults is to get a booster shot as soon as possible,” wrote the White House.

All adults are now eligible for a booster if they were vaccinated six months ago or more with Pfizer or Moderna, or two months ago or more with Johnson & Johnson.

“Importantly, those adults and children who are not yet fully vaccinated should get vaccinated immediately,” the administration advised.

Much of the world is anxiously waiting to learn more about the omicron variant, which was identified days ago by researchers in South Africa. Since then, it has appeared as far apart as Hong Kong, Australia, and Portugal. Canada, our neighbors to the north, have also identified cases of the variant.

The World Health Organization has classified the omicron variant, otherwise known as B.1.1.529, as a “variant of concern.” No cases of the variant have been identified in the U.S. as of Monday morning, but experts say it’s only a matter of time.

“We expect omicron to be identified quickly, if it emerges in the U.S.,” wrote the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a statement on the variant.

As a result of the emerging variant, Biden has ordered additional air travel restrictions from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. Those will take effect Monday.