Congress passes emergency Capitol security money, Afghan aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed emergency legislation that will bolster security at the Capitol and repay outstanding debts from the violent Jan. 6 insurrection.

It will also increase the number of visas for allies who worked alongside Americans in the Afghanistan war.

House passage sends the $2.1 billion bill to President Joe Biden for his signature.

The Senate had approved the legislation Thursday morning, 98-0.

Senators struck a bipartisan agreement on the legislation this week, two months after the House had passed a bill that would have provided around twice as much for Capitol security.