Company will pay $2,000 to infest your home with cockroaches to test pest control technique

A pest control company wants is hiring homeowners to let them release around 100 cockroaches into their homes to test a specific pest control technique to see how effective it is.

The Pest Informer said it would pay homeowners $2,000 to release the roaches, and get permission to film and test out the specific cockroach treatment.

Rules include:



You must own the home or have written approval from the homeowner.

You must be 21 years or older to qualify.

You must be located in the Continental United States

All tested cockroach treatments will be family and pet safe.

You must not try any additional cockroach treatments during the duration of the study.

At the end of the study, if the cockroach infestation hasn’t been eliminated, we will use traditional cockroach treatment options at no cost to you.

The study will last 30 days.