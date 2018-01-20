Seven people have been charged after an Indiana man posted a photo of marijuana on his Facebook page along with the caption "Come get it."

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office charged Andrew Konchinsky with unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana, according to court documents. Konchinsky's Facebook post is what prompted the JCSO's investigation.

In addition to Konchinsky, six other people were charged: