'Come get it': 7 arrested in Indiana after man advertises marijuana on Facebook
WRTV
12:41 AM, Jan 20, 2018
3 hours ago
Share Article
Seven people have been charged after an Indiana man posted a photo of marijuana on his Facebook page along with the caption "Come get it."
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office charged Andrew Konchinsky with unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana, according to court documents. Konchinsky's Facebook post is what prompted the JCSO's investigation.