Columbia University cancels main commencement after protests that roiled campus for weeks

Columbia University says it is canceling its large university-wide commencement ceremony amid ongoing pro-Palestinian protests but will hold smaller school-based ceremonies this week and next.
Officials at the Ivy League school in New York City said in a statement Monday that it was going to "forego the university-wide ceremony that is scheduled for May 15" based on feedback from students and instead focus on school-level graduation ceremonies.
The protests stem from the conflict that started Oct. 7 when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel.
The University of Southern California earlier canceled its main graduation ceremony while allowing other commencement activities to continue.
