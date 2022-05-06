Closing in: Investigators find vehicle linked to missing inmate, corrections officer

Investigators have found the SUV linked to Vicky White and Casey White, the corrections officer and inmate who disappeared together one week ago.

CNN reports U.S. Marshals found the 2007 Ford Edge in a tow lot in Williamson County, Tennessee on Thursday. That’s about two hours north of Florence, Alabama, where the two disappeared.

Marshals were able to confirm it was the vehicle linked to the two after police received a tip.

Vicky White’s patrol car was spotted at a shopping center parking lot last Friday.

Investigators have received hundreds of tips from all over the country, according to CNN.

Police believe Vicky White may have altered her look with darker hair.

U.S. Marshals Vicky White may have dyed her hair to a darker shade. These images show what she may look like now with darker hair, styled in short and long lengths.

Police warn the two are armed and dangerous and should not be approached if they are seen.