SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Chilling video released by the San Bernardino Police Department shows a burglar standing over his sleeping victims.

The video shows the man looking at the sleeping victims before he rummaged through their belongings.

Police said the "brazen" suspect was identified and arrested.

His identity isn't being released publicly because police said he's suspected of additional crimes that are still under investigation.