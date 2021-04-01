Menu

Child among 4 dead in shooting at California office building

Jae C. Hong/AP
Two police officers stand outside an office building where a shooting occurred in Orange, Calif., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The shooting killed several people, including a child, and injured another person before police shot the suspect, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 6:59 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 06:59:53-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation's latest mass shooting has occurred at a Southern California office building where four people were killed, including a child, and a woman was critically wounded.

Police had no word on a possible motive for Wednesday's violence in the city of Orange, southeast of Los Angeles.

When police arrived at about 5:30 p.m. gunshots were being fired at the two-story building that includes a mobile home brokerage and other businesses.

Officers fired and the suspect was critically wounded. People gathered outside the building after the shooting hoping to get word about loved ones.

It's the third mass shooting in barely two weeks. Previous shootings in Colorado and Georgia left 18 people dead.

