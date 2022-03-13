Check out these pi day pizza and pie deals

Pi day is March 14 this year. The day is the annual holiday devoted to celebrating the number 3.14.
It's also a great excuse to eat some pizza and pie.
Check out some of the offers below!
- Blaze Pizza: Sign up for Blaze Pizza rewards on the Blaze Pizza app and you can get any 11-inch pizza for just $3.14.
- Marco's Pizza: Buy a large or extra-large pizza and get a medium 1-topping pizza for $3.14. Just order online or through Marco’s Pizza app and use code 'PIDAY2022.'
- Papa John's: Buy one regular-priced large pizza and get a second large one-topping pizza for $3.14.
- Papa Murphy's: Use'PIDAY' to get 3.14% off online orders.
- 7-Eleven: Get a large pizza for $3.14 on Pi Day. But you have to have 7Rewards or download the 7-Eleven app.
- Goldbelly: 30% off select pie delivery orders.
- The Honey Baked Ham Company: $3.14 off an apple caramel walnut pie using this coupon at participating Honey Baked Ham locations.
- Whole Foods Market: $3.14 off a large apple pie or cherry pie from the Whole Foods bakery on March 14, while supplies last.