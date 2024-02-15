CENTCOM intercepted Iranian weapons shipment intended for Houthis: Officials

Officials said a US Coast Guard cutter seized weapons and other "lethal aid" from Iran that was bound for Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

On Jan. 28, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said they located the vessel in the Arabian Sea and boarded it, taking over 200 packages that they claimed contained ballistic missile components, explosives and more.

“This is yet another example of Iran’s malign activity in the region, ” said General Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander. “Their continued supply of advanced conventional weapons to the Houthis is in direct violation of international law and continues to undermine the safety of international shipping and the free flow of commerce.”

CENTCOM said the direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of this aid violates U.N. Security Council Resolution 2216.