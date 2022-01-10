Celebrities pay tribute to Bob Saget

Celebrities, friends and former co-stars continue to pay tribute to "Full House" star and comedian Bob Saget after the shocking news of his death on Sunday.

Saget was found dead in the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. He was 65 years old.

The circumstances of his death were not immediately released, but the Orange County Sheriff's Office said there were no signs of foul play or drug use.

Saget's full house co-stars John Stamos and Dave Coulier both expressed their shock at the loss.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," Stamos wrote on Twitter.

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Bob Saget, left, and John Stamos arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mother's Day" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, April 13, 2016. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Coulier shared a picture of himself with Saget on Instagram, writing, "I’ll never let go, brother. Love you."

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Bob Saget, left, and Dave Coulier attend the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel on Friday, June 16, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Also of "Full House" fame, actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, as well as Candace Cameron Bure, expressed their remorse.

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences," Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen said in a statement.

Bure wrote on Twitter on Sunday, "I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

On Monday morning she shared an additional tribute to Instagram, writing, "I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye 💔. 35 years wasn’t long enough," alongside a picture of her hugging Saget.

Norman Lear also took to Twitter to honor Saget, sharing a picture and writing, "Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more."

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters Aubrey Saget, Lara Melanie Saget, Jennifer Belle Saget from his first marriage to Sherri Kramer.