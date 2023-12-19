Watch Now
Celebrities and Influential People We Lost in 2023

As 2023 comes to a close, here's a look at some of the influential people and celebrities who we lost this year.

  • Tina Turner
  • Former 'The Price is Right' host Bob Barker hospitalized
  • SeriousFun Children's Network Gala In New York - Inside
  • 'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett
  • Paul Reubens, actor who played Pee-wee Herman, dead at 70
  • Jerry Springer
  • Obit Lisa Marie Presley
  • Andre Braugher died from lung cancer, representative says
  • ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead after suspected drowning
  • TV producer, political activist Norman Lear dies at age 101
  • Harry Belafonte, singer, actor, activist, dies at 96
  • 'Shaft' star Richard Roundtree died at age 81
  • Suzanne Somers, 'Three's Company' actress, dies at 76
  • Dick Butkus
  • Michael Gambon, 'Harry Potter' Dumbledore actor, dead at 82
  • David McCallum, star of 'NCIS,' dies at 90
  • Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell in hospice, has days to live
  • Bray Wyatt
  • WWE Remembers Terry Funk
  • Tribute to Sinead O’Conner appears on hill near her hometown
  • Christian media giant Pat Robertson dead at age 93
  • The Iron Sheik
  • Jim Brown
  • 'Dancing With the Stars' judge Len Goodman dies at 78
  • 'The Wire,' 'John Wick' actor Lance Reddick dead at 60
  • Obit Tom Sizemore
  • Raquel Welch
  • Burt Bacharach
  • David Crosby
  • Robbie Knievel
  • Obit Jeff Beck
  • Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93
  • From coast to coast, tributes flow for Rosalynn Carter's passing
  • US Sen. Dianne Feinstein, longest-serving woman senator, dies at 90
  • Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson dies at 75
  • Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dead at 100
  • Obit Robert Blake
  • Gary Rossington
  • Willis Reed
  • Brooks Robinson
  • Bobby Knight
  • Richard Belzer
  • Ryan O'Neal

