Celebrities and Influential People We Lost in 2023
As 2023 comes to a close, here's a look at some of the influential people and celebrities who we lost this year.
Tina TurnerPhoto by: Richard Drew/AP Bob BarkerPhoto by: (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images) Tony BennettPhoto by: Larry Busacca/Getty Images Jimmy BuffettPhoto by: Matt Sayles / Invision / AP Paul Reubens, aka Pee-wee HermanPhoto by: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Jerry SpringerPhoto by: Richard Drew/AP Lisa Marie PresleyPhoto by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Andre BraugherPhoto by: Chris Pizzello / AP Matthew PerryPhoto by: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Norman LearPhoto by: Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images Harry BelafontePhoto by: Kathy Willens / AP Richard RoundtreePhoto by: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Suzanne SomersPhoto by: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Dick ButkusPhoto by: Nam Y. Huh/AP Michael GambonPhoto by: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP David McCallumPhoto by: Richard Drew / AP Steve HarwellPhoto by: CNN Newsource Bray WyattPhoto by: Joe Camporeale/USA Today Sports/Sipa USA Terry FunkPhoto by: WWE Sinead O'ConnorPhoto by: AP Photo/Matt Sayles, file Pat RobertsonPhoto by: Steve Helber/AP The Iron SheikPhoto by: AP Photo/Matt Sayles NFL Hall of Famer and actor Jim BrownPhoto by: Alex Brandon/AP Len GoodmanPhoto by: Shutterstock Lance ReddickPhoto by: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Tom Sizemore (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)Photo by: Nick Ut/AP Raquel WelchPhoto by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Burt BacharachPhoto by: John Salangsang/AP David CrosbyPhoto by: Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Robbie KnievelPhoto by: (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) Jeff BeckPhoto by: Evan Agostini/AP Justice Sandra Day O'ConnorPhoto by: Matt York/AP Rosalynn CarterPhoto by: Jason Bronis / AP Senator Dianne FeinsteinPhoto by: Mariam Zuhaib / AP Ambassador Bill RichardsonPhoto by: Ronald Stampfli / AP Henry KissingerPhoto by: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) Robert BlakePhoto by: Nick Ut/AP Gary Rossington of Lynyrd SkynyrdPhoto by: Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP NBA legend Willis ReedPhoto by: AP Brooks RobinsonPhoto by: AP Hall of Fame college basketball coach Bobby KnightPhoto by: AP Richard BelzerPhoto by: AP Ryan O'NealPhoto by: AP