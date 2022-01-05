Watch
Celebrate National Bird Day with USF's collection of bird illustrations, photos, and literature

Posted at 8:28 AM, Jan 05, 2022
Wednesday marks National Bird Day.

The types of birds you typically see depends on factors like climate, nearby geographic features and time of year.

According to Born Free USA, there are almost 10,000 different species of birds in the world. About 12 percent of them are in danger of facing extinction.

Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center says the biggest killer of birds in the US is domestic cats, estimated to wipe out 2.4 billion birds each year!

Celebrate National Bird Day with USF's collection of bird illustrations, photos, and literature here.

