Caught on tape: Hammerhead shark dragged to shore

SINGER ISLAND, Fla. - Shocking video shows a Hammerhead shark being pulled to shore on Singer Island in Florida.

Leigh Cobb captured the video and said it was difficult to watch.

She said she was on a boat when she saw a large crowd on the shore when got closer that's when she saw a hooked shark.

"My adrenaline started and my disgust started," she said.

Cobb tags and tracks sharks and when she saw the large crowd gathered around the Hammerhead she knew something was wrong.

"You know on a public beach, 9:30 a.m. in the morning we are seeing a shark blood baited to come close to the water and then drag it onto the beach," she recalled. "It was just I couldn't believe what I was seeing."

She told me she's disappointed that the shark was hooked and dragged to the shore. She said minutes later they started to put the shark back in the water, but not before taking pictures and videos with it.

"This shark was about five meters long," Cobb said. "That's scary for some people."

Florida Fish and Wildlife has Hammerheads listed under sharks you can not fish for. A spokesperson for FWC says if you see suspicious behavior you should contact their 24 hour hotline to report it.