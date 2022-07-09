Watch Now
Carlos Santana postpones some concerts after health scare

Posted at 9:56 AM, Jul 09, 2022
DETROIT, Mich. — Carlos Santana has postponed his next six shows after collapsing on stage during a concert on Tuesday, temporarily stepping away from the stage “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health.”

July concerts in Noblesville, Indiana; Cincinnati, Ohio; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Rogers, Arkansas; Dallas, Texas; and Woodlands, Texas, have been pushed back, Michael Vrionis, Santana's manager said in a statement.

“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” Vrionis said. “Doctors have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully.”

Live Nation will be announcing the rescheduled show dates. All shows as planned beginning July 23 in Paso Robles, California, through the end of 2022 are still confirmed and will be performed as scheduled.

On Tuesday, the legendary guitarist was taken to a hospital after suffering heat exhaustion and dehydration while performing at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit.

