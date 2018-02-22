Middletown, Connecticut (WFSB) -- A car slammed into Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, Connecticut and caught fire on Thursday morning.

According to Middletown Mayor Dan Drew, the act was intentional and that there were gas cans in the car.

Drew said in a noon news conference that a man in his 20s crashed into the emergency room entrance and then set himself on fire. He was reportedly at Bridgeport Hospital in critical condition.

One person was hurt, according to dispatchers.

“I heard a noise," said Gary Mills, an eyewitness. "I was in my room. I put my shoes on and looked out the window and I saw all the smoke coming out. I said 'something is happening over there.' My sister got up. We went outside and we saw all the flames and then over this side I see this guy screaming, he was screaming! I said, that guy's on fire."

The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad has responded, WFSB reported.

It happened at the emergency room entrance on Crescent Street around 10 a.m.

Mayor Dan Drew posted to social media.

"At this time, we don't believe there is any threat to the community and we believe this to be an isolated incident," Drew said.

The hospital is in "emergency operations mode," hospital officials said.

The Life Star emergency helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

However, it's unclear how serious the person's injuries are.

WFSB saw the emergency room door pushed in with the car inside as well as shattered glass.

Several fire departments were called for mutual aid.