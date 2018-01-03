Capital One working on fix as cardholders report double charges, negative accounts

If you're a Capital One cardholder, you may want to take a peek at your bank account.

Capital One customers are taking to social media to complain about pending double charges and negative balances on their accounts.

Capital One responded to the complaints on their Twitter account.

Just before noon on Wednesday, The @AskCapitalOne account posted the following message to their customers, "Debit card bank transactions have us seeing double today. Rest assured our support teams are engaged & working towards a fix. Hanging on the phone? We know the waiting game's no fun & we apologize for the holdup. In the meantime, you can login online or via the app for updates."

Debit card bank transactions have us seeing double today. Rest assured our support teams are engaged & working towards a fix. Hanging on the phone? We know the waiting game's no fun & we apologize for the holdup. In the meantime, you can login online or via the app for updates. — Capital One (@AskCapitalOne) January 3, 2018

Customers with debit cards and credit cards through the company were reporting the double transactions on their accounts.

Many customers were complaining that their accounts were pushed into the negative.

Long waits on the Capital One customer service phone lines are being reported as well.

Capital One says customers affected will not be responsible for any fees due to the issue. They will update customers via their website and mobile app.

Kelly Bazzle is the Digital Executive Producer for ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter.