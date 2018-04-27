A proposed bill moving through California's legislature would — hopefully — eliminate fears of an awful driver's license photo.

SB-1407 would allow drivers to have the ultimate say in their license photo. The bill would let drivers take up to three pictures at the Department of Motor Vehicles and then choose which one they like best.

Drivers would also be allowed to have their photo taken outside of the DMV by a pre-approved photography center.

While all of this sounds great for drivers who loathe their license photo, it could come at a cost. The bill says there would be an extra fee for each additional photo but didn't specify how much. That revenue would be put toward driver's education programs at public schools.

So far, the bill has passed through the state Senate Transportation Committee Tuesday and has been referred next to the Committee on Appropriations.