Buffalo museum discovers priceless egg

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Employees at the Buffalo Museum of Science found something they didn't know they had in their collection.

According to Kathy Leacock, director of collections, that isn't difficult to do considering that the museum has over "700,000 items in their collection."

What they found was an egg from the now extinct Elephant Bird. It's huge to say the least, weighing 3 1/2 pounds. The egg was not really lost, it was just thought to be a model or a replica. That's how it had been mislabeled for many years.

"We found in our documentary evidence that's it's been here since 1939," Leacock said.

There are only a handful of the rare eggs in existence.The Elephant Bird is believed to have gone extinct around the 17th century. This egg, thought to be priceless, will go on display at the Museum of Science May 1st. You can get more information at the museum's website.