WASHINGTON D.C — A few members of Congress invited Britney Spears to speak on her conservatorship battle.

The letter dated December 1, 2021, is signed by Reps. Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell and states that her testimony could highlight the issues with the conservatorship

system.

"We applaud your inspiring fight and stand ready to assist you in any way that we can", The letter states.

Britney shared the letter on her social media saying she is just now ready to address it.