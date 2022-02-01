Bridgewater College in Virginia orders shelter in place amid reports of shooter

Bridgewater College in western Virginia has ordered a shelter in place amid reports of a shooter on campus.

The school went into lockdown around 1:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to the school's Twitter account.

About 40 minutes later, the school said one person has been taken into custody, though they added that the situation is "ongoing." They urged everyone on campus to remain where they are.

The school also instructed those on campus to "text to let your loved ones know you are okay."

It's currently unclear if anyone was injured.

Bridgewater College is located about an hour's drive northwest of Charlottesville.

This story is breaking and will be updated.